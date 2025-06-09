CID and taskforce stop burglary

[ Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook ]

Police have arrested a suspect following a burglary at a bulk store in Suva yesterday morning.

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department, along with the Central and Southern Division acted quickly to apprehend the individual.

The store’s security guard reported the break-in on Suva Street shortly after midnight. A CID officer arrived first followed by taskforce officers from the Central and Southern Divisions.

The suspect was caught along with the money reportedly stolen from the store. The individual is now in custody as investigations into the incident continue.

