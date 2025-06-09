Church urged to confront life’s practical temptations

The breakdown of families and rising social challenges are putting the church’s relevance at risk, with issues such as drug addiction, pornography, social media misuse and weak family structures affecting individuals and society.

Faith Harvest Senior Pastor Manasa Kolivuso says humans are not just spiritual beings but also physical, social, economic and mental.

The church, he believes must address these realities through sermons, youth gatherings, and women’s and men’s fellowships to equip people to make informed decisions in life.

“You know, when you tend to over-spiritualize things,you can really miss the mark because you’re not preparing people to face the reality of the world out there. When the church service is over, they face the temptation out there. What do they do? So these things, I think, must be addressed.”

Kolivuso notes that around 95 percent of counseling cases he handles are family-related, ranging from marital disputes to fractured parent-child relationships.

Children from broken homes, according to Kolivuso often seek belonging elsewhere, which can lead to crime, drug abuse, and other social problems.

He warns that social media misuse is compounding the problem, exposing private family matters, fueling cyberbullying, and undermining human dignity.

The church and families, he adds must guide young people to use digital platforms responsibly.

The Pastor is urging parents to maintain strong family connections, prioritize quality time with children, and foster meaningful conversations.

He says fatherlessness and lack of engagement are worsening social problems, making the family unit critical for societal stability.

Kolivuso reiterated that addressing these real-life challenges is essential for the church to remain relevant and for the well-being of society, with the family as the foundation of all human institutions.

