China’s efforts promote PICs corporation

Pacific Island countries are raising to the forefront in the everchanging global geopolitics with China leading the way with its methodically outreach and its concern for correcting a lopsided world order.

Political Commentator Imran Khalid stated in a report on China Global Television Network recently that China’s engagement with PICs stretches back to the 1970s, when diplomatic ties were built less on grand strategic designs and more on solidarity among post-colonial nations navigating the ideological fault lines of the Cold War.

He states that the initial diplomatic gestures have evolved into a broad partnership covering more than 20 different sectors, including marine conservation, infrastructure, education and public health.

Khalid says that China is working with PICs in more than 20 fields, including marine protection, disaster relief, education and sports. What is notable is the consistency, scale and sincerity of the effort.

The Political Commentator adds the emphasis on cooperation in disaster prevention, poverty alleviation and sustainable agriculture – critical themes for the upcoming ministerial meeting – aligns closely with the region’s pressing needs.

“For instance, the introduction of Juncao technology (literally “mushroom grass”), developed by Chinese scientists to grow edible fungi using grass rather than wood. In countries grappling with deforestation and food insecurity, this innovation is more than an agricultural curiosity – it is a lifeline.”

The Juncao Technology which has greatly benefitted the many PICs countries including Fiji has provided a practical solution to may challenges faced by the people in the region.

“Consider Papua New Guinea, where Juncao has been deployed not only to boost nutrition and income but to rehabilitate degraded land. Or Fiji, which has received equipment and training for Juncao demonstration centers, enabling small-scale farmers to diversify their crops and shield their livelihoods from climate shocks. These are not headline-grabbing mega-projects; they are, instead, low-profile but high-impact examples of what developmental diplomacy can achieve.”

Khalid states that China has maintained a steady, extensive and attentive approach to PIC’s priorities while the West displays sporadic interest.

He quotes that the total trade between China and PICs who have established diplomatic relations with China surged from $153 million to $5.3 billion from 1992 to 2021, at an average annual rate of 13 percent over nearly three decades.

The Political commentator says that China is extending its helping hand beyond development and trade initiatives through defence industry collaboration has become a fundamental aspect of international cooperation.

Similarly, climate change remains the defining existential challenge for the PICs – a test of whether global powers will respect the region’s self-defined priorities.

The Political expert states that as the West has failed to deliver climate financing promises; China is stepping up with focus on building green infrastructure, solar energy systems and resilience projects, which other countries have not implemented.

The current China’s approach uses “win-win” cooperation language and respects sovereignty principles, which appeal to nations that have experienced patronizing oversight.

Khalid states that China has demonstrated positive signs of change by providing grants to developing countries while working with local non-governmental organizations and creating oversight systems.

He commented the development of people-to-people ties is equally important as it continues to expanded its scholarship opportunities for PICs’ students while investing in cultural diplomatic initiatives.

Khalid adds that these efforts in language training, academic exchanges and joint research – can reframe the relationship from donor-recipient to collaborative partnership.

A truly transformative partnership would embed projects within PICs’ national development plans, not dictate them from afar.

It can empower regional mechanisms – such as the China-Pacific Island Countries Climate Change Cooperation Center – to function as genuine multilateral platforms. And it would listen, rather than assume.





