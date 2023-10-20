China unveils enhanced BRI on its 10th anniversary

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

China has unveiled a new action plan for its Belt and Road Initiative which will now align to the eight major steps it will take to support their joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping, the BRI yesterday marked its 10th anniversary.

The initiative aims to enable China to enhance policy, infrastructure, and trade, financial and people-to-people connectivity.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Through the initiative they inject new impetus into the global economy, create opportunities for development, and build a new platform for international economic cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister, Viliame Gavoka is among the representatives from 140 countries and 30 global organisations taking part in the Forum.

Along the margins, Gavoka participated in a high-level forum to enhance physical connectivity of infrastructure and soft connectivity of technologies, standards, rules and operation for win-win development.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Gavoka stresses connectivity has become a defining feature of the modern economy.

He adds we need it for economic growth, supply chain efficiency and resilience, and enhancing market access and opportunities.

Gavoka adds, under the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, Pacific Leaders made a commitment “to ensure a well-connected region, to invest in and strengthen partnerships.