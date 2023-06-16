Children’s online activities need to be monitored

Cisco Director of Cybersecurity, Corien Vermaak.

In the rapidly advancing digital age, parents play a critical role in teaching their children to become responsible digital citizens.

Cisco Director of Cybersecurity, Corien Vermaak, has emphasized parents’ crucial role in teaching their children to become responsible digital citizens.

Cisco is an American-based multinational digital communications company that develops, manufactures, and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to FBC News at the Virtual Flex event in Nadi, Vermaak shed light on the pressing need for parents to remain vigilant about their children’s online activities due to the numerous lurking dangers.



Cisco Director of Cybersecurity, Corien Vermaak.

Despite the inherent risks, Vermaak acknowledges that the internet has become an integral part of modern life, and children will inevitably be exposed to it, whether parents approve or not.

“And if you think about the challenge of parents, we don’t know how to parent with this digital thing in our home, we don’t know how much screen time is good. We need to be there for our children in the digital age, we need to sit next to them and see what they are watching and understand how we can help them and safeguard them.”

Recognizing the need for guidance and support, Vermaak shared her insights in a best-selling book titled “Hackermom.”