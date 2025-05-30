Chiefs endorse vernacular teaching in early grades

The Great Council of Chiefs, in their recent meeting, adopted a resolution to have the vernacular language and culture taught in classes 1 to 3.

Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says this aligns with the council’s broader commitment to addressing concerns about the declining ability to speak and read the iTaukei language.

He adds that as for now, policies are being prepared for government consideration.

However, Ratu Viliame encourages parents and guardians to support their children in maintaining their language, culture, and identity.

“Leadership, development and cultural revitalization, the Great Council of Chiefs aims to lay the foundation to guide young Fijians towards fulfilling Ratu Sukuna’s vision in today’s complex and evolving world.”

Earlier this year the Ministry of Education established the review of the Education Act of 1966, adaptable to the evolving education sector.

