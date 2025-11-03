Chief Justice urges action on Pacific displacement

Acting President and Chief Justice Salesi Temo.

He warns rising sea levels, extreme weather and environmental threats are forcing communities to relocate and endangering livelihoods.

Temo said protecting a healthy environment was critical for all human rights including the right to life.

He adds environmental defenders often work at great personal risk and need strong institutional support.

He emphasizes that strong and independent human rights institutions are essential.

“The discussions you will have today are not merely academic but an opportunity to weave together stronger ropes of cooperation, knowledge, and shared resolve. You are charting a course through turbulent seas and your collective wisdom will be the light that guides us to calm waters and safer shores.”

A weak system, according to Temo cannot protect vulnerable communities or give voice to the marginalized.

Collaboration between governments, civil society and regional experts is key to turning commitments into action.

The Acting President likens the judiciary and human rights institutions to the two hulls of a Fijian double-hulled canoe.

He states both are distinct yet inseparable, bound together to safeguard dignity and justice across the region.

He acknowledged the Asia-Pacific Forum and Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission for bringing together officials, civil society and community leaders.

Temo said the conference would help strengthen institutions and ensure communities know and claim their rights.

The discussions will focus on climate displacement, discrimination, armed conflict, and strengthening human rights systems across the Asia-Pacific.

Delegates are urged to turn dialogue into decisive action and collective solutions.

Temo officially opened the conference, calling on participants to act with urgency, solidarity and resolve to protect human rights for all.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific Forum of National Human Rights Institutions is focusing on climate change and human rights at its biennial conference.

Chairperson Samar Haj Hasan Hasan states the forum highlights shared journeys in advancing rights and praised Fiji’s Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission for hosting.

She adds that National Human Rights Institutions must follow the Paris Principles to stay independent and credible with the APF guiding accreditation, legislation and capacity building.

