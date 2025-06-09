Cheap buys costly mistake for consumers

[file photo]

Consumer complaints over faulty and substandard products are on the rise.

Consumer Council of Chief Executive Seema Shandil said retailers often avoid providing warranties because they expect the products to break quickly.

Shandil is urging consumers to prioritize durability and quality when making purchases.

Consumer Council of Chief Executive Seema Shandil

She warns that cheap items may seem appealing but often come with hidden costs.

“And just within one use the product goes bad. And because there is no warranty you can’t change the product. So because we are seeing that it’s very cheap and it’s affordable we end up purchasing that particular product. But it does not last long. And we are at a loss as consumers.”

Shandil is advising buyers to check the source of products to ensure they get value for their money.

“But it would be good that you save some money and spend on a product that is of certain quality so that it you know it’s your money’s worth right.”

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali has reiterated the need for stronger border controls and awareness campaigns.

