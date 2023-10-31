Changes made to equal rent distribution policy

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has made significant changes to its Equal Rent Distribution Policy, benefiting landowners under the age of 18.

The changes were approved by the Board of Trustees during its recent meeting.

The TLTB says the updated ERD Policy now divides individual minors’ funds into two categories: 40 percent for General Funds and 60 percent for Preserved Funds.

The General funds will be available for minors, ensuring quick access to financial resources for education, medical emergencies, and in the event of another national pandemic.

It says parents now have the option to request the early release of minors’ funds, subject to the Executive Management’s discretion. This discretionary power ensures that genuine cases are considered with utmost care and compassion.

Meanwhile, the Preserved Funds will be retained and preserved until the minors reach the age of 18, providing a financial safety net for their future endeavors.

TLTB says this strategic move is in alignment with the TLTB’s mission statement to provide the best financial and investment services to the iTaukei landowners.