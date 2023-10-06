Chamber rallies support for cancer patients and survivors

The Labasa business community has rallied support for the first-ever Cancer Patients and Survivors Network recently established in the Northern Division.

The network is under the umbrella of the Fiji Cancer Society.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce and Industries hosted a morning tea today to raise funds and assist in the care of cancer patients and survivors.

President, Vinesh Dayal says they have created a platform which has instilled confidence in investors to help fund the fight against cancer.

“So many of those patients who may not be able to afford bus fares and medications or travelling and stuff. Always, everybody wanted to contribute but there was no platform. We have created this platform through the Chamber … so we can support the Fiji Cancer Society.”



Vinesh Dayal

Dayal says the fundraiser is part of their corporate social responsibility under their strategic plan for the development of people and businesses.

He says it is about time that a network was established in Vanua Levu, which would decentralize services that were only available in Viti Levu.

The Labasa Chamber of Commerce and Industries-organized Pinktober morning tea raised a total of $7,000, which will assist in the set-up of an office to cater for cancer patients and survivors in the Northern Division.