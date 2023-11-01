Careers Expo to attract expertise

Permanent Secretary, Parmesh Chand

The Ministry of Civil Service will be organizing a Mini Careers Expo that aims to bring together various Ministries to promote an array of dynamic work and career opportunities within the Civil Service.

The Expo will also serve as a platform to address skill gaps and foster improved manpower planning and capacities within Civil Service.

The Mini Careers Expo is scheduled to take place from 11th to 14th December.

It will be hosted at the Government Service Centre in Suva.

Participating Ministries will provide comprehensive insights into the exciting careers awaiting prospective candidates.

This event is designed to inspire jobseekers, students, recent graduates and young professionals to consider a fulfilling and purpose-driven career within the public sector.

Permanent Secretary, Parmesh Chand says recently, they announced the Internship and Graduate Trainee opportunities in Civil Service and have received good feedback.

He adds this Expo is part of their continuous efforts to elevate the image of the Civil Service as an employer of choice.

He stresses the Civil Service is committed to attracting and retaining talent, and this event is a significant step towards achieving that goal.