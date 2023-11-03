Cane farmers delighted with $6.12 tonne final payment

Sugar Cane Growers Council Chief Executive Vimal Dutt expresses farmers’ appreciation of the 2022 final cane payment.

The government recently paid cane farmers $6.12 per tonne for the fifth and final payment without any deduction.

Dutt says this will help the cane farmers a lot to buy things or do Diwali shopping later this month.

He extends his appreciation to other relevant stakeholders, including the Fiji Development Bank and the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

He also urges farmers to spend wisely.

Meanwhile, cane farmers are expected to get the second cane payment for this year six weeks after the crushing season ends.