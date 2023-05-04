Cane farmer grateful for SRIF's assistance

A sigatoka cane farmer has praised the assistance given by the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji that has resulted in high cane yields for her farm.

Shain Khan was amongst farmers in the West that undertook a workshop with SRIF that looked at soil health in sugar belts and how best to improve this, which will result in better cane production.

Khan says ever since her engagement with SRIF, she has noticed the huge returns.

“It’s the basics of what we learned from them like if we have low nutrients in the soil we don’t actually know, we keep on with our hard work and efforts and there is no returns, like SRIF does the soil testing so it’s the betterment of the soil.”

Better known by many as Mrs Khan, she says her love for sugarcane farming is the reason she is working with SRIF to contribute more to the industry.

The family has 32 acres of cane farm and Khan says that her kids are also involved which is a positive sign.

SRIF Chief Executive, Professor Santiago Mahimairaja says this is one of their objectives to continue doing research and assist farmers and the FSC.

“Our soil health is very poor because of soil acidity so there is a need to improve and sustain the soil health to increase and improve the sugar cane production in Fiji so we have to focus more on soil health.”

Around 30-40 farmers are usually involved in the workshop that is held in the West and Northern Divisions.