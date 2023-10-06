Cabinet lifts freeze on PSV permits

The freeze on Public Service Vehicle (PSV) permits for licensed hire, minibuses, rentals, and carriers has been lifted, according to an announcement by Cabinet today.

This move comes after a decade-long nationwide suspension of PSV permits issuance initiated in 2011, allowing the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to evaluate the demand and supply for these permits.

While a comprehensive review was not conducted during this period, LTA legislation has undergone various changes over the years, affecting permit operations.

LTA currently manages approximately 8,815 permits nationwide, with a significant portion allocated to the Central and Western Divisions.

The Authority is now in the process of reviewing requirements and consulting with the public to finalize new guidelines for the remaining permits.

Additionally, LTA is exploring alternative methods for distributing taxi permits.