Cabinet agrees to repeal the Daylight Saving Act 1998

[Source: FSU]

The cabinet has suspended daylight saving following the cabinet meeting earlier this month.

It has been agreed that appropriate legislative changes will be considered, including the repeal of the Daylight Savings Act 1998 (Act).

Fiji observes daylight saving under the Act, which empowers the Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations (Minister) to order any period of consecutive days between the beginning of October and the end of April as a daylight-saving period.

Fiji has observed daylight savings since it was initially introduced in 1998. The intention was to benefit both the public and private sectors.

The last daylight saving observed in Fiji was from December 20, 2020, until January 17, 2021.