Business thrives at Fiji finals

The Fiji Secondary School Finals are not only for showcasing talented athletes but also a place for businesses to thrive and make profits from their wide range of products.

As thousands of old scholars, students, and parents flock to watch the game, they could also have a chance to shop for school merchandise, food stalls, fruits, drinks, and even home-based hand-made school flags, all at the venue.

The sales of school merchandise have also been great, especially for trending schools like MGM and other big names.

Article continues after advertisement

“This year we have seen massive support from non-participating schools, coming out in numbers and purchasing other schools merchandise, and that is all about the spirit of Coca-Cola games.”

For home-based businesses like Makoa Printing, this three-day event has been overwhelming, with products selling like hot cakes.

The 2023 Coca-Cola games wrap up today, but vendors are positive about more turnout to support vendors and stalls at the HFC Bank stadium.