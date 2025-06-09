Boats boost school access

source: Fiji Government/ Facebook

The Ministry of Education is tackling long-standing transport barriers for students in remote communities by providing new boats and outboard engines.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro handed over equipment worth $48,000 to Sukanivalu Memorial School in Yacata, Cakaudrove and Vunigiagia Village School on Kabara Island, Lau.

Radrodro said the boats would ensure students travel safely and punctually when Term 3 resumes.

He urged school leaders to maintain the boats and engines to maximize their lifespan and benefit for future students.

The initiative, the Minister states outlines the government’s commitment to equitable education, ensuring children in isolated areas can attend school without facing dangerous or unreliable transport.

Reliable access, Radrodro adds is critical to keeping students engaged and preventing anyone from being left behind.

