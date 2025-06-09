Blaze leaves three families homeless

file photo

Three families in Caubati are now homeless following a massive house fire that burnt down three houses this morning.

Witnesses say the fire started from the house in the middle before it spread to the two houses on the side.

While speaking to FBC News, Tupeni Tuqalo, who lives in one of the houses that caught fire says things happened in a blink of an eye, and he could not believe that their house was burnt down this morning.

Tuqalo says he was doing his chores this morning when he saw the fire starting from their neighbour’s house.

He says the first thing he tried to do was to get everyone to safety, and he adds that thankfully, no one was injured or died.

Witnesses say the fire was caused by a two year old child who was playing with matches inside the house that caught fire first.

Investigations continue.

