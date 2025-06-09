Ba growers push government on cane rates

[file photo]

Small-scale sugarcane farmers in Ba are calling for urgent government action to ensure fair pay and stronger support.

Ba District Council of Social Services representative Kelera Lobo said farmers face inconsistent cane truck rates, unequal cane cutter pay and declining yields due to aging fields and lack of technical guidance.

She urged the Ministry of Sugar to standardize rates and increase extension officer visits so farmers can adopt modern, climate-smart practices.

“We ask the government to introduce a standard cane cutter rate developed through consultation with farmers and worker representatives so that both parties can benefit fairly. And number three, low productivity and lack of technical support.”

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh acknowledged the problems, saying the government is reviewing the Master Award to ensure truck rates cover costs and provide fair compensation.

He admitted cane cutter pay is largely market-driven but announced a $3-per-ton top-up for manual labor.

Singh reiterated the need for higher productivity, citing his Labasa farm, which produces 130 tons per hectare compared with the local average of 47 tons.

He added that new machinery, including cane planters and fertilizer applicators, is being deployed to boost yields across the industry.

“I have instructed the sugar tribunal and the FSC and all the stakeholders to quickly hold and update this Master Award whereby our farmers can get a rate which is suitable or enough for them to cover cost or even make slightly profit for the transportation.”

Deputy Secretary for Employment and Workplace Relations Atish Kumar confirmed cane cutters are paid above the minimum wage and said the Ministry regulates only the minimum rates.

Singh added that the Master Award review began two months ago and is expected to be completed before the next harvesting season.

He encouraged farmers to approach the FSC or the Minister directly if support is lacking.

This issue was raised during the Fijian Media Association Town Hall meeting last night.

