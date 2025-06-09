Authorities ramp up road safety ahead of festive season

As the festive season approaches, the Land Transport Authority and Fiji Police are stepping up efforts to curb road accidents.

Most crashes occur at night, on weekends, and during public holidays, often linked to alcohol, speeding, and not wearing seatbelts.

In response, the LTA and Police have launched a joint operation running from October 1st to January 31st. The initiative combines visible patrols with public awareness campaigns, focusing on high-risk periods.

Authorities say targeted enforcement will help reduce preventable accidents and keep Fijian roads safe during the holiday season.

