Aquaculture boost for the North

Fisheries initiatives in the north are helping local farmers expand their aquaculture operations.

Last week, the Ministry of Fisheries North Aquaculture Team carried out a fish and prawn stocking activity in Wainikoro and Nasarava.

A total of 3,000 tilapia fry were introduced into Meli Sigavinaka’s pond in Lagalaga, Wainikoro, aiming to enhance sustainable fish farming and support local livelihoods.

Meanwhile, in Nasarava, Macuata, 1,000 prawn post-larvae were distributed to Feroz Khan to encourage diversified aquaculture practices within the community.

Prior to the stocking, farmers received essential feed supplies, including tilapia pellets, to ensure optimal growth and survival of the fish during the crucial first month.

In a statement, The Ministry of Fisheries says this initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen local aquaculture, improve food security, and provide additional income sources for farming communities.

