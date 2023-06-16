Alleged robbery lands taxi driver in hospital

[File Photo]

A taxi driver is in the hospital following an alleged case of aggravated robbery.

Police say the incident took place yesterday morning along Ratu Dovi Road near the Kinoya Treatment Plant.

It’s believed that the victim picked up one of the suspects at the junction of Qarase Road and asked to be dropped off in Nabua. Along the way, the suspect asked the driver to stop, and when he did, he assaulted the taxi driver.

It’s alleged another man came from the side of the road and pulled the taxi driver out of the car, and they stole the victim’s phone before fleeing the scene.

Meanwhile, this morning, two men are alleged to have entered the home of a 68-year-old woman in Mullau, Rakiraki, and stole cash and assorted items, which included tools and a vacuum cleaner.

The victim sustained injuries and was conveyed to the Rakiraki Hospital, where she is being treated.

Investigations continue, and efforts are being directed towards the arrest of those involved.