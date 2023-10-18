Alibaba group assists Fijian businesses

Alibaba Group has taken the initiative to support small, medium, and large enterprises in Fiji through its leading e-commerce platforms.

General Manager of Alibaba Australia and New Zealand, Pier Smulders, says this initiative aims to empower Fijian businesses by elevating their global exports and assisting SMEs in embarking on their export journey.

The company, with the assistance of Investment Fiji and the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, hosted a Fiji B2B Summit in Suva last week, designed to help local businesses.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty, while emphasizing the significant potential for local businesses to capitalize on Alibaba.com, stated that the primary objective is to facilitate the expansion of local businesses on a global scale.

Chetty says they are committed to strengthening their collaboration with Alibaba to further foster economic growth in Fiji.