Albanese government accepts IAEA findings

The Albanese government has accepted the findings of the International Atomic Energy Agency that treated the radioactive water from the tsunami hit Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant.

The IAEA has stated that the wastewater is safe to be dumped into the Pacific Ocean.

Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, made this statement in Nadaro Village, Tailevu this afternoon.

Bowen says Australia accepts the findings, and he has also spoken with Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

“We accepted the findings IAEA and obviously I discussed with Prime Minister Rabuka he made a strong speech about it a the climate Minister conference, I know different countries have different views which we respect.”

The Australian Minister also recognizes that there are countries in the region that do not agree with the findings of the IAEA report and says Australia respects their views.

Japan will begin discharging wastewater into the Pacific Ocean from tomorrow.