Agriculture sector contributes 8.2 percent to GDP

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad [right] during the closing of the National Agriculture Show [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has highlighted the substantial contribution of agriculture to Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product, accounting for 8.2 percent as of March 2023.

Professor Prasad emphasized the importance of the National Agriculture Show during its closing ceremony at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, emphasizing its role in promoting sustainable agriculture, fostering innovation, enhancing economic opportunities, preserving cultural heritage, and ensuring food security.

He says that despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the agriculture sector has demonstrated remarkable consistency in its performance and has had a far-reaching impact on all sectors of the economy.

“This is also a sector that has the potential to do more, and we should effectively aim to exploit the potential of agriculture in Fiji.”

Professor Prasad took the opportunity to congratulate the recipients of the special awards and commend their hard work and innovations, emphasizing that their achievements serve as an inspiration for others.

This commitment is aligned with the broader goal of further developing the agricultural sector, ensuring its continued growth and prosperity.