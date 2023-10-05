Agriculture Ministry addresses shortage of skilled professionals

The Agriculture Ministry is considering the introduction of new positions to address critical gaps in its workforce.

These positions include animal nutritionists, civil engineers, and registered valuers.

Head of Human Resources Development Isikeli Bosevakaturaga highlighted this during the Public Accounts Hearing on Ministry of Agriculture’s 2019, 2020 and 2021 Audited Accounts.

He says while they are looking at new positions, lack of qualified veterinarian’s remains a challenge for the Ministry.

“We are currently working on in trying to fill up the positions by working with the Ministry of Civil Service on how to implement scarce skill retention allowances and also we are looking at introducing new positions such as animal nutritionist and civil engineers, registered valuers so these are the scare skill positions which we have in our establishment that will require to be filled by the Ministry.”

Bosevakaturaga says the Ministry is committed to resolving this issue promptly to ensure the continued growth and sustainability of the agricultural sector.