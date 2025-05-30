AG Leung removed from office

file photo

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed to FBC News the removal of Attorney General Graham Leung.

AG Leung told FBC News that it is the Prime Minister’s prerogative to appoint his ministers or replace them.

Leung says he respects Rabuka’s constitutional authority.

He further adds that he will not comment on the matter for now.

FBC News understands that this is also part of the recommendations by the Commission of Inquiry that has been made to the President.

The inquiry was conducted into the appointment of the now suspended Commissioner of FICAC Barbara Malimali.

More to follow.

