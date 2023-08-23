Action to retain talent amid foreign migration surge

The Ministry of Civil Service has introduced an internship and graduate training program.

Permanent Secretary Parmesh Chand says this move is aimed at countering the escalating departure of civil servants seeking opportunities abroad.

He says the core objective is to actively identify, recruit, and skillfully train recent graduates, equipping them for success in the competitive job landscape.

Chand has highlighted the pressing concern of the need to retain a skilled workforce within Fiji’s borders.

“Countries like Australia and New Zealand are offering a lot more opportunities to help people, and that’s not bad because each individual wants to better themselves and things for their families; we will have to adapt to that.”

He shed light on the assertive campaigns launched by foreign countries to attract Fiji’s top talent.

Chand has emphasized the critical significance of improving working conditions and implementing incentives to encourage civil servants to remain dedicated to their roles within Fiji’s civil service sector.

During his address at the Japanese International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) alumni workshop, Chand commended the invaluable contributions of JICA’s comprehensive educational and skills training programs, specifically designed for civil servants.

These initiatives, he says, extend beyond theoretical knowledge transfer, empowering participants to initiate projects based on their experimental learning in Japan.

This innovative approach, Chand adds, transcends conventional responsibilities within their respective government departments.

Furthermore, the PS says the structured training program equips the Ministry with a robust framework to systematically evaluate outcomes and effectively present results to key stakeholders engaged in developmental initiatives.

He says that this initiative’s essence underscores the steadfast commitment of the Ministry to cultivate the comprehensive professional growth of its workforce while concurrently addressing the ongoing challenges stemming from the emigration of skilled personnel.