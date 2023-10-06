ACS OGs to raise funds for school upgrades

The Adi Cakobau Old Girls Association is currently raising funds to upgrade and repair aging school facilities.

President Ilisapeci Movono highlighted this mission during the school’s 75th anniversary celebration in Suva today.

She emphasized the deteriorating conditions of hostels and school facilities and the association’s dedication to this cause.

Article continues after advertisement

“Even though it’s not our job or our role to improve the infrastructure of the school, Do capital works; we feel we have to because the state of the school at the moment is very bad; it is not a reflection of what we have now; over the years, it has been neglected for over two decades or so, and there are some urgent repairs to be made to the accommodation.”

Movono noted that this effort will make a meaningful birthday gift to the school, without relying on government support.

Additionally, over 500 current students, teachers, and alumni from various decades gathered at Albert Park to commemorate the school’s achievements under the theme “Sisterhood, Visionary, Resilient, and Transcendent.”