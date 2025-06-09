Abuse of office allegations under probe, files with DPP

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). [File]

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed that they are awaiting independent legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on six files.

It says a number of these reports were lodged prior to the conduct of the Commission of Inquiry.

Of the six files, the Force says two reports were lodged last year.

Article continues after advertisement

The remaining four are reports lodged this year, of allegations of abuse of office, obstruction and perverting the course of justice.

The Force says of the five cases still under investigation, three were lodged following the COI proceedings.

This includes the latest, lodged against a senior official of the COI.

The Force says that on case has been filed.

The case that has been filed, is in relation to a complaint lodged in 2024 against the former FICAC Commissioner, for allegedly disseminating confidential information from the National Voter Registration.

The investigation file was returned from the ODPP, and filed, as there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

It says that as these are cases of national interest, the CID team is working on ensuring the thorough conduct of investigations, before the files are sent to the DPP’s office.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.