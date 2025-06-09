60-year-old woman from Buca village is latest road fatality victim

[Photo: FILE]

A woman in her 60s from Buca Village is believed to be the country’s latest road fatality following a motor vehicle accident near Nasue Settlement in Vunilagi, Savusavu.

The crash occurred on Tuesday morning when a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old man veered into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by a 51-year-old man.

The woman, who was a passenger, along with two children aged 6 and 15, were rushed to Savusavu Hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead by medical officials.

The two children remain admitted in hospital.

Police say the suspect will be questioned as investigations continue.

The national road death toll now stands at one, compared to none for the same period last year.

