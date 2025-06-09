47-year-old man charged with the murder of Fijian couple in Sydney

[Photo: news.com.au]

A 47-year-old man has been charged with the murder of two people following a violent stabbing incident in northwest Sydney in the early hours of Sunday morning.

NSW Police say emergency services were called to a home on Illabo Street in Quakers Hill just before 5am after neighbours reported a loud disturbance at the property.

Officers arrived to find a critically injured 30-year-old man on the footpath outside the home, while a 38-year-old woman was found dead inside the kitchen. Both victims had sustained multiple stab wounds.

Article continues after advertisement

The woman has been identified as Anaseini Waqavuki, whose death has sparked an outpouring of grief within the Fijian community, with tributes and messages of mourning shared widely on social media.

The injured man, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition. Police say he later died at about 9am.

The suspect, who is known to police and believed to be Waqavuki’s former partner, was arrested after attending Blacktown Police Station at around 5.30am.

He has since been charged with two counts of murder.

Police investigations are continuing, and the man is expected to face court in New South Wales.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.