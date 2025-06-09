42 sexual offences last month

Thirteen people, including two juveniles were charged with serious sexual offences last month.

This, according to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

High Court indictments totalled 42 counts, including 22 rapes, 14 sexual assaults and six indecent assaults.

Article continues after advertisement

A 14-year-old boy is charged with raping a 10-year-old girl from his village.

A 15-year-old faces rape charges against two women, plus criminal trespass and indecently annoying a person.

There were 14 victims in total, five of them minors. Some cases were dropped due to insufficient evidence or victims being untraceable.

The ODPP says the figures reflect only serious offences formally filed in the High Court.

Officials stress these indictments highlight the urgent need for vigilance, stronger prevention and community awareness around sexual crimes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.