30 JPs to be appointed this year

[Photo: File]

There are currently 682 active Justices of the Peace serving communities across Fiji, with plans to appoint a further 30 JPs in the current financial year.

Justice Minister and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga provided the figures in response to written question in Parliament.

He says of the 682 active JPs, 339 are based in the Central and Eastern Division, 271 in the Western Division and 72 in the Northern Division.

A further 33 are serving in the Maritime region.

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In the maritime region, Lomaiviti has 10 JPs, followed by Lau with nine, Taveuni with six, Kadavu with five, and one each in Beqa, Vatulele and Yasawa.

However, Turaga says some areas continue to have limited access to JP services, particularly remote, maritime and interior communities.

He says areas identified as needing additional JPs include Yasawa, Yacata, Cikobia, Kadavu, Yanuca and Rotuma, as well as parts of Namosi, Naitasiri, Ba, Navosa, Macuata, Cakaudrove and Bua.

The Justice Minister says the distribution of JPs highlights the need to strengthen access to their services so people in remote and rural communities can access them more easily.

He says JPs currently receive an allowance of $100 a month, subject to the submission of monthly reports and, where applicable, providing services to a minimum quota of 50 customers per month.

For the 2025/2026 financial year, $477,100 was paid in JP allowances.

The approved budget for the current financial year is $600,000.

Meanwhile, applications for the next round of JP appointments began this month with 30 applicants to be appointed.

From the current financial year, new JP appointments will be limited to 30 applicants each year.

Applicants will undergo vetting and selection, with appointments based primarily on identified areas of need.

The Government says the approach is intended to ensure new appointments are made strategically, particularly in communities where there is a demonstrated need for greater access to JP services.