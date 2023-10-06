2024 public holidays approved

Cabinet has approved the public holidays for 2024.

In a statement, Cabinet announced that the dates for the public holidays were confirmed after consultations with the Office of the Solicitor-General, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts and various faith-based organizations.

The list of public holidays for 2024 will be published in the Gazette.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has also approved the suspension of daylight saving.

Appropriate legislative changes will be considered including the repeal of the Daylight Saving Act 1998.

Fiji has observed daylight saving since it was initially introduced in 1998, with the intention of benefitting both the public and private sector.

The last daylight saving was observed from December 20th 2020 to January 17th, 2021.

The approved public holidays for 2024 are as follows:

New Year’s Day – Monday 01 January;

Good Friday – Friday 29 March;

Easter Saturday – Saturday 30 March;

Easter Monday – Monday 01 April;

Girmit Day – Monday 13 May;

Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day – Friday 31 May;

Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday – Monday 16 September;

Fiji Day – Thursday 10 October;

Diwali – Friday 01 November;

Christmas Day – Wednesday 25 December; and

Boxing Day – Thursday 26 December