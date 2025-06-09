16 evacuation centres active in Western Division

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Sixteen evacuation centres are now active across the Western Division, sheltering 438 evacuees from 87 households as flooding continues to affect communities.

Authorities say the centres were opened as a precautionary measure amid ongoing heavy rain and rising water levels in several areas.

The full Evacuation Centre listing can be accessed on the official National Disaster Management Office website at www.ndmo.gov.fj.

Members of the public can also scan the official QR code released by authorities to view the updated list.

Meanwhile, all schools in the Western Division will remain closed due to continuous heavy rain and unsafe road conditions.

However, schools in the Central, Eastern and Northern Divisions have resumed classes today.

The public is being urged to remain vigilant, prioritise their safety, and stay updated through official Government communication channels.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are advising residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to take necessary precautions.

