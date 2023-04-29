129 percent increase in HIV cases

Fiji is currently the second-fastest-growing epidemic in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of HIV cases.

Pacific Islands Regional Multicounty Coordinating Mechanism Chair, Dr. Frank Underwood, highlighted this during the Pacific Heads of Health Meeting, where for the first time since 2015, HIV was on the agenda.

The meeting was held in Nadi this week.

Dr. Underwood says that given the vast migration of young people to Fiji from other Pacific Island countries, if unaddressed, there could be serious implications.

He says data from UNFPA point to high levels of sexual and gender-based violence, increasing the HIV/STI transmission risk among vulnerable populations, including young women.

He says this represents a significant threat to the health of other Pacific countries due to the high mobility between countries, low condom use, and absence of innovative HIV prevention strategies.

According to UNAIDS estimates, Fiji and Papua New Guinea are among 38 countries globally with rising HIV infections.

Since 2010, new infections have increased by 129 percent in Fiji and 46 percent in Papua New Guinea.

UNAIDS Country Director for Fiji and the Pacific, Renata Ram, says young people are increasingly using online spaces for sexual networking.



Renata Ram

She says they need innovative strategies to help them access the information and services they need.

Ram says targeted interventions are required to reach key populations, such as men who have sex with men, people who use drugs, sex workers, and transgender women, with services.

She adds that no Pacific nation is safe unless everyone is safe.

The Pacific Heads of Health were encouraged to jointly address the region’s growing HIV vulnerability through investments in proven prevention, testing, treatment, and care approaches.