129 Fijian workers under PALM fail to support families

Concerns have emerged over social issues under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme, with 129 Fijian workers reported for not supporting their families back home.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says the matter is now a key focus for officials.

Many Fijians are employed under the scheme in agriculture, aged care, and meat industries. Singh says discussions are underway with Australian authorities to implement direct salary deductions and remittances to ensure families receive the support they need.

“Once that is approved and put into practice, all employees that we dispatch to work in Australia and in New Zealand are going to be required to sign up those consent forms before they depart.”

Singh adds that country liaison officers have been tasked with monitoring welfare and compliance. The direct remittance system and improved welfare oversight aim to reduce social strain, ensure families are supported, and strengthen the PALM scheme for all Fijian workers.

