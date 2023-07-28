Why Oh My God 2 has been asked for 20 cuts and ‘Adults only’ certification

Akshay Kumar [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi’s Oh My God 2 is just 15 days away from its release now.

And yet we await a clear picture of the film’s release scenario. As everyone is aware, Oh My God 2 is stuck at the censor board and no one has been able to dwell deep into the real reason for the reservations from CBFC.

Bollywood Hungama has now got inside access to the delay in certification for OMG 2.

According to a source close to CBFC, the issue with OMG 2 is the core plot itself. “While OMG 2 speaks about sex education on the face of it, there is a major conflict in the film that deals with masturbation. While it’s an extremely brave subject and tackled with the utmost sensitivity, the CBFC feels that the religious angle could hurt the sentiments of the Indian audience. They are hence being super cautious to grant a certificate,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. The CBFC doesn’t want OMG 2 to be another film after Adipurush to hurt religious sentiments.

The reports from the censor board on OMG 2 are extremely positive and are all going gaga over Akshay Kumar for yet again selecting such a bold and unique subject. “However, they aren’t sure if the Indian audiences are ready for a bold film like OMG 2 that mixes masturbation and sex education with God and religion. OMG 2 is essentially a courtroom drama that pushes a father to fight for a child against all odds and the case has the connection of sex education,” the source shared.

The source further added that OMG 2 got a unanimous standing ovation from the censor board. “The film got a standing ovation too, but the ovation and claps were in the closed corridors in the dark at the screening. It’s easy to appreciate the content in closed corridors but difficult to take ownership in the larger scheme of things in bright sunlight. Once the members came out of the darkness, they were compelled to think about the cons of this subject,” the source further told us.

As things stand today, Akshay Kumar and the team have been asked to have 20 cuts [including audio, video, or audio visual combined] to OMG 2 and are willing to grant it an Adult Only Certificate. “Akshay and team are however fighting and appealing for a U/A certificate from CBFC,” the source concluded.

OMG 2 is slated to release on August 11, 2023.