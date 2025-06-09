Why Josh Duhamel decided to leave Hollywood

[Source: E!News]

Josh Duhamel is enjoying a quieter life.

Indeed, the Ransom Canyon star recently traded in the bright lights of Hollywood for the fresh air and gorgeous lakes of Minnesota.

“I make movies and TV shows, and I love it, I truly do love it, but I had this calling to go and really do things with my hands again,” Josh told People in an interview published August 10. “Fix things, make things and just do the basic things that we take for granted.”

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m really more of a guy who wants to stay true to my roots, get back to the basics, hone whatever basic skills I need in this world of massive technology,” he continued, “to do the basic things to provide for my family.”

So, more than a decade ago, the 52-year-old bought an empty half-parcel of land not far from Fargo, North Dakota. And since then, he has been slowly building a lakeside rustic cabin that he calls his “doomsday cabin.”

“We’re at a place now where it feels done,” Josh shared. “It’s completely livable now.”

“It’s so back to the basics,” he added. “We get so accustomed to all these luxuries and these amenities that we have and I think that’s what this is for me—it’s an opportunity to get back to the basics and really enjoy the simple things in life, and that’s family, that’s friends, that’s making memories.”

When it comes to family, the Safe Haven actor—who shares 18-month-old son Shepherd with his wife Audra Mari as well as 11-year-old son Axl with ex-wife Fergie—finds joy in connecting with nature alongside those he loves most.

“We’re deep in the woods out there, so it is fun,” he gushed. “There are bald eagles everywhere, there are otters swimming with their little babies all over the place.”

But while living among the wildlife may seem like a magical experience, it isn’t without its obstacles.

“We are constantly fighting the mice from getting into the cabins,” Josh quipped. “That’s a constant man versus nature struggle we deal with.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.