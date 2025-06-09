Video games could fall under the social media ban

Source : ABC / Website

Digital media researchers say online video games could yet be included under the federal government’s social media ban for under-16s.

The ban currently excludes online services “that have the sole or primary purpose of enabling end-users to play online games with other end-users”.

But associate professor Brendan Keogh, from the Queensland University of Technology’s Digital Media Research Centre, said the definitions under the ban were “incredibly vague”.

“I still have questions about how much any minister of the day can change what is or isn’t excluded from those central definitions,” Dr Keogh said.

“I think there’s concern in the video game industry about just how reliable or permanent that exclusion of [online] games is.”

