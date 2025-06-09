Travis Kelce in talks with Curb Your Enthusiasm boss

Travis Kelce's growing media presence has been supported by his mega-star fiancee Taylor Swift. [Photo Credit: AP Photo]

Travis Kelce is reportedly in talks with Curb Your Enthusiasm executive producer Jeff Schaffer about starring in a new television series that would see the NFL star play himself.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end – who recently got engaged to singer Taylor Swift – is said to be exploring opportunities in Hollywood as his playing career approaches its later stages.

According to Page Six, discussions with Schaffer have centred on the idea of a show in a similar style to Curb, starring Larry David, following Kelce in his day-to-day life.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know that Travis has been exploring a number of things. He is talking to Jeff about a show similar to Curb that would follow him around. He would be playing himself … he wants to act,” an industry source told the outlet.

Kelce has already taken on a handful of screen projects.

In October 2024 he hosted Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? for Amazon Prime, and he appeared in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2, released by Netflix in July this year.

His growing media presence has been supported by Swift, who promoted Happy Gilmore 2 to her 281 million Instagram followers on its release.

“Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible,” she wrote.

Kelce has also continued to expand his profile through his podcast New Heights, co-hosted with his brother Jason Kelce, a former Philadelphia Eagles player.

The pair signed a $US100 million ($A153 million) deal with Amazon’s Wondery in August 2024.

A live-streamed episode in which Swift appeared broke the Guinness World Record for the most concurrent livestream viewers for a podcast on YouTube – drawing 1.3 million viewers in real time and more than 10 million views within 24 hours.

The reported talks with Schaffer mark Kelce’s latest move into entertainment at a time when speculation continues over his NFL future.

This season is his 13th in the league, and rumours have circulated that he may consider retirement as early as next year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.