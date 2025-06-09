Top stars and directors head to Venice for high-powered 2025 festival

[Source: Reuters]

Hollywood stars, Oscar-winning directors, Asian heavyweights and European auteurs will vie for top honours at this year’s stellar Venice Film Festival, all looking to make a splash at the start of the awards season.

Running from August 27 to September 6, the 82nd edition of the world’s oldest film festival will showcase a rich array of movies that spans psychological thrillers, art-house dramas, genre-bending experiments, documentaries, and buzzy studio-backed productions.

Among the leading A-listers expected to walk the Venice Lido’s red carpet are Julia Roberts, Emma Stone, George Clooney, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, Cate Blanchett and Amanda Seyfried.

