Three weeks away from children left Meghan 'not well'

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed how spending nearly three weeks away from her children left her “not well”.

Meghan, in the second season of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, did not elaborate on dates, but there will be speculation she was referring to when the Sussexes unexpectedly remained in the UK due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

In the new eight-episode series of her lifestyle and cooking show, which was released on Tuesday, Meghan opens up about what she misses most about the UK, confesses she dislikes baking, and tells how she produced a “truly terrible” roast chicken on the night Harry asked her to marry him.

The former Suits star sympathises with Queer Eye star Tan France, who explains he gets heartbroken if away from his two young children for more than a couple of days, as she discusses her own separation from Archie and Lili.

A serious-looking Meghan replies, nodding and looking up at the ceiling: “Oh I know. The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks.”

“I was,” she says before pausing “… not well.”

The duke wrote in his memoir Spare of the “difficult days” after the Queen’s death, how he and Meghan were separated from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for “longer than we’d ever been”, and when they reunited in California “for days and days we couldn’t stop hugging the children, couldn’t let them out of our sight”.

The King and the royal family were mourning the loss of Elizabeth II, the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, in September 2022, against the backdrop of a troubled relationship with Harry and Meghan.

Harry said later in an ITV interview that there was a “really horrible reaction from my family members” when the Queen died, with “the briefings and the leakings and the planting”.

He flew solo to Balmoral, in a last-minute dash to try to see his grandmother before she died, after his brother the now-Prince of Wales ignored his texts, but Meghan remained in Windsor after the now-King asked Harry not to bring his wife to Scotland, he claimed in his autobiography.

The Sussexes had left Archie, then three, and one-year-old Lili, being cared for by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland in LA, after travelling to Manchester for a One World Summit on September 5, 2022, before heading to Dusseldorf for an Invictus event and then returning to London.

They ended up having to extend their stay when Harry’s grandmother died on September 8, remaining to make various public appearances including greeting mourners with William and the Princess of Wales at Windsor despite the brothers’ rift, and attending the September 19 funeral.

