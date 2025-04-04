Third 'Avatar' movie

[ Source: Reuters ]

The next installment of the “Avatar” movie franchise will introduce a new challenge to the Sully family on the moon of Pandora, director James Cameron said as Walt Disney (DIS.N), opens new tab unveiled the first footage from the film on Thursday.

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” is scheduled to debut in movie theaters in December, continuing the saga of the blue Na’vi people. Sam Worthington plays Jake Sully, and Zoe Saldana portrays his wife, Neytiri.

Cameron delivered remarks via video to the CinemaCon convention of theater owners in Las Vegas. The Sully family “are really put through the ringer” in the new film, Cameron said from New Zealand, where he is finishing work on the movie.

Article continues after advertisement

“They face not only the human invaders, but new adversaries – the Ash people,” he said.

“I’m sending you a reel to give a taste of the spectacle, and the increased emotional heart and soul,” Cameron added.

Cinema operators are eager to show the next “Avatar.” The first installment ranks as the top box office hit of all time while part two is ranked third. “Avengers: Endgame” sits in between.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.