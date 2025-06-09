source : Reuters

Actor Helen Mirren, one of the stars of “The Thursday Murder Club,” a movie about a group of retirees who enjoy cracking unresolved murder cases, said it’s great to see older people’s life experiences celebrated on screen.

Eighty-year-old Mirren plays former spy Elizabeth Best in the new Netflix mystery, who along with her other impressive retired friends – played by Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie – find themselves with a real murder to solve.

“We underestimate older people. I did it when I was 25,” Mirren said at the film’s premiere in London on Thursday.

“It’s absolutely right that young people feel as if the world is theirs and nobody’s ever done what they’re doing before, you know, but the reality is, of course, every generation has done everything that they’re doing.”

Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is based on Richard Osman’s 2020 best-selling novel by the same name.

