‘The perfect date’ and other pop culture holidays

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

April 25 is the perfect date.

It is, at least, according to the 2000 film “Miss Congeniality,” starring Sandra Bullock as an FBI agent who goes undercover as a contestant in a beauty pageant.

Heather Burns plays Cheryl Frasier, a.k.a. Miss Rhode Island, who is asked to describe her “perfect date” in an interview portion of the faux pageant.

“I’d have to say April 25th because it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket,” she responds.

Thus “Miss Congeniality Day” was born. It’s just one of a few pop culture “holidays.”