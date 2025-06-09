The Last of Us fans will have a long wait for season 3

[Source: Entertainment Weekly/ Last of us movie]

HBO content CEO Casey Bloys recently gave a disquieting update on the fate of future seasons.

Fans had to wait two years and a month to get more The Last of Us after season 1 wrapped in March 2023. Now, according to HBO content CEO Casey Bloys, they’ll have to wait as long, if not longer, for season 3.

“The series is definitely planned for 2027,” Bloys told Variety recently when asked if the network is on track to program the series for the 2026-2027 content cycle. Co-creator and showrunner Craig Mazin “is still working it out whether it will be two more seasons or one more long season. It hasn’t been decided yet, and I’m following Craig’s lead on that,” Bloys revealed.

