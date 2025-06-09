Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

[Photo Credit: AAP Photo]

Singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have announced their engagement on social media.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple wrote: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” along with photos showing Kelce proposing to Swift.

The superstar singer and the American football player revealed their engagement on a five-photo joint post.

The engagement has been welcomed widely on social media, with more than 1.8 million likes on their Instagram post in less than 20 minutes.

The NFL also offered congratulations.

It is unclear when and where the two got engaged.

Representatives for Swift and Kelce did not immediately respond to the Associated Press’ request for comment on that detail athough Swift publicist Tree Paine confirmed the engagement ring was an old mine brilliant-cut diamond from Kindred Lubeck.

Swift and Kelce had been dating for two years.

Their relationship was documented in countless shots of Swift celebrating at Chiefs games and fan videos of Kelce dancing along at Swift’s Eras concert tour as it travelled the globe.

Although they started dating in 2023 after the singer performed at Arrowhead Stadium – home of Kelce’s Chiefs – the three-time Super Bowl winner had expressed interest in Swift as early as 2016.

It has been just two weeks since Swift – and Kelce – last ignited a media frenzy, with the announcement of a new album titled The Life of a Showgirl.

Kelce and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce, assisted Swift with the rollout, hosting her on their podcast New Heights.

During the episode, she likened her career to her now-fiance’s, saying their jobs were “to entertain people for three hours in NFL stadiums”.

When Jason Kelce asked his brother and Swift, sitting side-by-side, how they handled the discourse around their relationship, Swift said they just didn’t

“We don’t, really. I don’t see a lot of things,” she said.

“My name can be in the actual headline, and it’s none of my business.”

It is the first engagement for both Kelce – who once had his own reality dating show Catching Kelce – and Swift, whose past relationships with high-profile celebrities including Joe Alwyn, Jake Gyllenhaal and Harry Styles, have been inspiration for her music.

The NFL, which has gained untold numbers of fans since the relationship became public, posted the news on X with their congratulations – then quickly deleted it and reposted it when they realised they tagged the wrong Swift account.

with AP

