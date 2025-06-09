Superman star David Corenswet's self-tape audition proves why he scored the role

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

Not too long ago, the world was abuzz with speculation about who would play the next Superman — but it’s clearer than ever that the answer was always David Corenswet.

After taking theaters by storm as the star of this summer’s Superman, Corenswet is now stealing hearts via social media. Thanks to the film becoming available on digital platforms, fans are getting a glimpse at some extra behind-the-scenes content for the film, including the actor’s now-viral self-tape audition.

The video sees Corenswet prove that he was always a likely candidate for the James Gunn film, as he reads an earlier version of the scene that sees Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) interview Superman. In other words, Corenswet landed the role by proving that he could switch seamlessly between Superman and his alter-ego, Clark Kent.

Naturally, fans have been going crazy for the footage of Corenswet’s early take on Superman.

“You better be blown away by David Corenswet’s audition. This dude just oozes that Superman vibe,” one X user wrote, sharing a photo of Corenswet in Netflix’s The Politician.

“You can always tell who went to Juilliard and who didn’t,” added another. “Corenswet is such a theatre kid and it’s so great. He is channeling [Christopher] Reeve so much here it’s wild.”

Another wrote, “Sorry to everyone else who auditioned because it couldn’t have been anyone else.”

In his own words, Gunn has agreed.

The director and co-CEO of DC Studios previously told GQ that he found his Superman on day one, despite expecting to conduct a lengthy search for his star. “From the very beginning, he was the guy to beat,” Gunn said.

